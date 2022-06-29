Soybean Flowers, Herbicide Labels, and Wheel Track Damage…Oh My!

Shawn P. Conley, State Soybean and Small Grains Specialist, and Rodrigo Werle, Extension Cropping Systems Weed Scientist
We are starting to get the many reports of soybean beginning to flower (R1) in our early planted situations. As we enter the soybean reproductive growth phase there are a few things to keep in mind.
- The first is that soybean will produce flowers for ~3 to five weeks, depending upon planting date and environment.
- The timing window for many POST-emergence herbicide applications in our early planted soybean are quickly closing if not closed already. When deciding the best time for a POST application, target small weeds, follow all label requirements and don’t spray under adverse environmental conditions.
- Wheel track damage made from ground applications may start to reduce yield.
Read the full article here >>> https://coolbean.info/2022/06/22/soybean-flowers-glyphosate-label-and-wheel-track-damage-oh-my/