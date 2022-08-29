Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic (PDDC) Update

Brian Hudelson, Sue Lueloff, Sarah deVeer and Ann Joy

In 2022, the PDDC continues to provide diagnoses through examination of digital photographs, as well as physical samples. Click here for the PDDC’s current submission policy, as well as information on the PDDC’s current fee structure. Digital diagnoses will be included in the Wisconsin Disease Almanac and when a digital diagnosis would normally require a lab confirmation, the disease/disorder will be labeled as “suspected”.

The following diseases/disorders have been identified at the PDDC from August 20, 2022 through August 26, 2022.

https://dtk9tvco613fv.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/39/2022/08/FullTable082622.pdf

Weekly summaries of diseases that have been diagnosed at the Plant Disease Diagnostics Clinic in 2022.

https://pddc.wisc.edu/wisconsin-disease-almanac-2022/