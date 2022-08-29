Integrated Pest and Crop Management
Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Updates

Amanda Gevens, Professor & Extension Specialist, Plant Pathology Department, University of Wisconsin-Madison

A Newsletter for Commercial Potato and Vegetable Growers Prepared by the University of Wisconsin Madison Vegetable Research and Extension Specialists

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 20

Aug 29, 2022

  • potato production and fertigation research updates
  • potato early blight and late blight risk updates (still no reports of late blight in WI)
  • cucurbit downy mildew updates

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 19

  • potato disease risk for early blight and late blight (high accumulations in risk with optimum weather this past week)
  • cucurbit downy mildew (no additional reports other than initial field in Waushara Co. WI)

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 18

  • cucumber downy mildew has been confirmed in Hancock, WI.

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 17

  • potato production and research updates
  • caterpillar pests in cole crops and other vegetables
  • potato disease risk indications
  • cucurbit downy mildew
  • basil downy mildew

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 16

  • Two-spotted spider mites in vegetables
  • Cutworms and armyworms in vegetables
  • European Corn Borer management and updates
  • Vegetable disease updates and forecasts
  • Cucurbit downy mildew update
  • Vegetable Disease updates from the UW Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic

Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Update blog site where you’ll find updates throughout the year.

