Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Updates

Amanda Gevens, Professor & Extension Specialist, Plant Pathology Department, University of Wisconsin-Madison
A Newsletter for Commercial Potato and Vegetable Growers Prepared by the University of Wisconsin Madison Vegetable Research and Extension Specialists
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 20
Aug 29, 2022
- potato production and fertigation research updates
- potato early blight and late blight risk updates (still no reports of late blight in WI)
- cucurbit downy mildew updates
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 19
- potato disease risk for early blight and late blight (high accumulations in risk with optimum weather this past week)
- cucurbit downy mildew (no additional reports other than initial field in Waushara Co. WI)
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 18
- cucumber downy mildew has been confirmed in Hancock, WI.
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 17
- potato production and research updates
- caterpillar pests in cole crops and other vegetables
- potato disease risk indications
- cucurbit downy mildew
- basil downy mildew
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 16
- Two-spotted spider mites in vegetables
- Cutworms and armyworms in vegetables
- European Corn Borer management and updates
- Vegetable disease updates and forecasts
- Cucurbit downy mildew update
- Vegetable Disease updates from the UW Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic