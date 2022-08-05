Wisconsin DATCP Field Notes newsletter, Aug 4

Krista Hamilton, Entomologist, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

Western Bean CutwormMoth Flight Declining

Western bean cutworm moth counts peaked last week across southern Wisconsin and are now decreasing. The annual flight should peak next week in the northern counties as degree day accumulations reach 2,704 (modified base 38°F), the point at which 50% emergence is expected.

DATCP’s western bean cutworm monitoring network traps captured a total of 1,050 moths from July 29-August 4, compared to 1,956 the week before. Preliminary results of the 18th annual trapping survey show that the 2022 state count is 3,951 moths in 36 traps, or 110 per trap average. The highest cumulative individual trap total to date is 384 moths registered near Portage in Columbia County.

DATCP is participating in the Great Lakes and Maritimes Pest Monitoring Network (select WBC tab) this season, which provides western bean cutworm flight data for a broad geographic area extending across the northeastern US and adjacent Canadian provinces. The Great Lakes map also indicates counts have peaked across most of the monitoring region.

Read the full article >>> https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/WIDATCP/bulletins/326cf3d

Go to the Wisconsin DATCP Field Notes home page >>> https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/FieldNotesNewsletter.aspx