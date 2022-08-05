Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Updates

Amanda Gevens, Professor & Extension Specialist, Plant Pathology Department, University of Wisconsin-Madison
A Newsletter for Commercial Potato and Vegetable Growers Prepared by the University of Wisconsin Madison Vegetable Research and Extension Specialists
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 15
Aug 3, 2022
- potato production and research updates
- disease risk forecast information and management
- potato late blight update (none detected in recent weeks in US)
- cucurbit downy mildew update
- cucurbit powdery mildew update
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 14
- disease alert so that growers may be most proactive in preventatively managing this potentially destructive disease in cucumbers here in Wisconsin
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 13
July 17, 2022
- disease modelling updates and management for potato
- cucurbit downy mildew updates