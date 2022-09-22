Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Updates

Amanda Gevens, Professor & Extension Specialist, Plant Pathology Department, University of Wisconsin-Madison
A Newsletter for Commercial Potato and Vegetable Growers Prepared by the University of Wisconsin Madison Vegetable Research and Extension Specialists
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 23
Sept 19, 2022
- Announcement on WI Agribusiness Classic Conference (Jan 11-12, 2023)
- Potato Disease Risk Updates
- Cucurbit Downy Mildew Updates
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 22
- potato early blight and late blight risk
(no reports of late blight in WI so far this year in tomato or potato)
- cucurbit downy mildew
- onion downy mildew and stemphylium
- cucurbit anthracnose
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 21
- metabolic herbicide resistance
- potato disease risk and management recommendations for early blight and late blight
- cucurbit downy mildew
- tar spot of sweet corn