2023 Virtual Nutrient Management Training for Farmers

The Nutrient and Pest Management Program (University of Wisconsin-Madison) is offering a virtual training for farmers interested in writing their own nutrient management plans. This training provides both the basics of nutrient management and an introduction to SnapPlus.
The same training will be offered on 5 different dates:
- January 9 (Monday)
- February 7 (Tuesday)
- February 28 (Tuesday)
- March 7 (Tuesday)
- March 28 (Tuesday)
MORNING AGENDA
10:00-10:15 Why nutrient management?
10:15-10:30 Soil sampling
10:30-10:45 Soil test interpretation
10:45-11:00 Soil pH and liming
11:00-11:15 15 minute break
11:15-11:55 Nitrogen management
11:55-12:40 Lunch break
AFTERNOON AGENDA
12:40-1:10 Phosphorus management
1:10-1:25 Soil test P & water quality implications
1:25-1:40 Potassium management
1:40-2:00 Manure application precautions
2:30-2:45 Soil conservation
2:45-3:15 SnapPlus introduction
Please register online at least three days in advance of the training date you plan to attend: