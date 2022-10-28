Need help with nutrient management this season?
To assist your efforts, the NPM Program and DATCP will have a team member on-call daily during the planning season. For each week, they will have SnapPlus open, ready to answer your soil test, manure, fertilizer, and general SnapPlus and nutrient management questions.
This service complements the SnapPlus team’s support for suspected software errors: support@snapplus.wisc.edu
If you have questions specific to the NM 590 Standard or
ATCP 50, contact Cody Calkins: 608-640-7911. cody.calkins@wisconsin.gov
SnapPlus phone support contact info
