Achieving a Positive Return on Investment in an Era of Tight Margins (a.k.a Small steps, Big change)

The annual UW Agronomy, Pest Management and Soil, Water, and Nutrient Management meetings are moving to a new format this year and will be offered as a single day-long program. Two in-person sessions as well as a virtual option will be offered. In-person sessions in Green Bay and La Crosse will follow the same agenda. The virtual option will follow a similar but abbreviated agenda.

This year’s program will be focused on the theme of “Achieving a Positive Return on Investment in an Era of Tight Margins (a.k.a Small steps, Big change).” The meetings will present the latest information on agronomic, pest, and nutrient management research coming out of UW with a lens to on-farm application.

Two In-Person Sessions:

December 13, 2022

9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Tundra Lodge, Green Bay, WI

December 15, 2022

9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Radisson Hotel, La Crosse, WI

The in-person registration fee of $150 includes lunch. Registration deadline is December 5th.

Virtual Session:

Part 1: December 12, 2022

9:00 am – 12:45 pm

Part 2: December 16, 2022

9:00 am – 12:00 pm

The virtual registration fee is $50

CEUS are approved for the following areas: 1.0 Pest Management and 1.0 Nutrient Management

More info: https://cropsandsoils.extension.wisc.edu/2022-badger-crops-and-soils-update-meeting/