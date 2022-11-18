Registration is open for the Wisconsin Cover Crop Conference on December 13.

New for the winter of 2022, the Wisconsin Cover Crop Conference will bridge the gap between the Wisconsin DATCP Producer-led workshop and the annual Discovery Farms conference to allow attendees to attend these three events over two days at the Glacier Canyon Conference Center in Wisconsin Dells.

Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about cover cropping, soil health practice assessment, no-till corn and soybean production, the economics of conservation, nitrogen management, water quality, interseeding, and much more. Speakers will include farmers, academic professionals, and industry experts.

The conference planning committee has been committed to providing the best education on soil health and conservation practices for the past 8 conferences and is excited about this new partnership.

The Cover Crop Conference will be concurrent with the Producer-Led Conference on December 13th, 2022 at the Glacier Canyon Conference Center in Wisconsin Dells. The cover crop portion of the day will begin at 12:30 pm with on-site registration available, and conclude at 7:00 pm. Dinner is included with the registration fee. Pre-registration is encouraged and can be found at: www.go.wisc.edu/ccdf2022

To see the agenda, visit:https://cropsandsoils.extension.wisc.edu/wisconsin-cover-crop-conference-december-2022 Questions? Contactdhsmith@wisc.edu

>>> View or download Flyer, click here <<<