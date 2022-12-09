Online Nutrient Management Training for Pastures and Grazing, Jan 5, Feb 14

Pastures and Grazing

This online training will cover the basic concepts of soil fertility management in Wisconsin and is meant to cover the material required to write your own nutrient management plan for your grazing operation. This is a 2.5 hour class and will be taught via presentations shared over Zoom. Both classes are identical and you only need to attend one class.

Jan 5, 2023

Feb 14, 2023

The materials from the class will be shared with participants, however, the course will not be recorded. The class will include an introduction to the SnapPlus computer nutrient management planning grazing tools.

Registration (three days in advance of date you choose): https://go.wisc.edu/775z71