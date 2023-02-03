The following link is to “Evaluating Double-Cropping and Intercropping Soybean and Winter Wheat Viability in Wisconsin in 2022” report.

Andrew Malcomson, Graduate Research Assistant, Shawn P. Conley, State Soybean and Wheat Extension Specialist’ John Gaska, Senior Research Agronomist, Adam Roth, Senior Research Specialist, Spyros Mourtzinis, Research Associate University of Wisconsin, Madison

Results:

Based on our results, the wheat averaged 86 bushels per acre, and no treatments affected yield. Also, there was no statistical difference in yield across planting dates (Figure 1) nor was there a difference between strip-till and no-till in monocrop soybeans (Figure 2). For intercrop soybeans, our data showed that the latest planting of May 19 th along with using strip-till produced the highest yields.

Lastly, we conducted a basic economic analysis and determined that monocrop soybeans are more profitable when compared to our version of intercropping at $8 and $14 soybean market prices (Figure 3). We used a wheat market price of $5.40 when considering wheat income in the intercrop systems.