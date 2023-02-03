Damon Smith, Associate Professor and Extension Specialist, UW-Madison, Plant Pathology

Each year the Wisconsin Field Crops Pathology Program conducts a wide array of fungicide and disease management tests on alfalfa, corn, soybeans, and wheat. These tests help inform researchers, practitioners, and farmers about the efficacy of certain fungicide products on specific diseases and how to pair them with other disease management strategies. We hope you find this report useful in making decisions for the 2023 field season.

The 2022 Wisconsin Field Crops Fungicide Test and Disease Management Summary is available by clicking here (https://badgercropdoc.com/2023/01/20/2022-wisconsin-fungicide-test-and-disease-management-summary-now-available/). These tests are by no means an exhaustive evaluation of all products available, but can be used to understand the general performance of a particular fungicide in a particular environment.

Mention of specific products in these publications are for your convenience and do not represent an endorsement or criticism. Remember that this is by no means a complete test of all products available. You are responsible for using pesticides according to the manufacturers current label. Some products listed in the reports referenced above may not actually have an approved Wisconsin pesticide label. Be sure to check with your local extension office or agricultural chemical supplier to be sure the product you would like to use has an approved label. Follow all label instructions when using any pesticide. Remember the label is the law!