Wisconsin CCA Board Election

CCA Board Election

Daniel H. Smith, Southwest Regional Agronomist, Nutrient and Pest Management Program, University of Wisconsin-Madison

The Wisconsin CCA Board is now accepting nominations for three positions on the WI CCA Board. The nominee must be a CCA in good standing and submit a short biography (up to ½ page) by Monday, March 6, 2023. Please consider nominating yourself or another qualified CCA with their approval. The board meets 3-4 times/year and each term lasts three years. There is a two term limit.

Anticipated election timeline:

Nomination deadline: March 6, 2023

Electronic Ballot emailed: Approximately March 13, 2023

Voting Deadline: April 3, 2023 Notification of results: mid-late April, 2023

Biographies should be submitted by the March 6, 2023 deadline to Daniel Smith, dhsmith@wisc.edu. Please email or call Daniel (608-219-5170) if you have questions.