Winners of the 2022 WI Soybean Yield Contest

Shawn Conley, WI State Soybean Specialist

The contest is sponsored by the WI Soybean Program and organized to encourage the development of new and innovative management practices and to show the importance of using sound cultural practices in WI soybean production.

Division 4:

1st Don and Doug Midthun, Arlington (96.57 bu/a with Asgrow AG20X9)

2nd Ron Digman, Mount Hope (96.33 bu/a with Pioneer P28A42X)

Division 3:

1st Kelley Farms, Arlington (88.33 bu/a with Asgrow AG24XF1)

2nd Jim Salentine, Luxemburg (74.58 bu/a with Stine 19EC32)

*UW Bean Team (Mark Kendall, Andrew Malcomson, Haleigh Ortmeier-Clarke), Madison (84.08 bu/a with Pioneer P20A22X). The UW Bean Team is ineligible for official prizes as they are graduate students of Dr. Conley; however, their efforts are still unofficially recognized.

Division 2:

-No entries were submitted for Division 2-

Division 1:

1st Josey W. Wilson, St. Croix Falls (72.44 bu/a with Pioneer P16A84X)

2nd Jim Wilson, St. Croix Falls (63.89 bu/a with Asgrow AG11X8)

New Contestant Award

Daniel Ballmer, Janesville (90.01 bu/a with Dyna-Gro S28XF92)

For more information please contact Shawn Conley, WI State Soybean Specialist at 608-800-7056 or spconley@wisc.edu