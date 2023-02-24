New Regional Specialists at the Nutrient and Pest Management program

The Nutrient and Pest Management (NPM) Program is pleased to announce two new hires to our program. Read about their experience and reach out to them to discuss any programmatic needs.

Jordan Schuler – NPM SW Regional Specialist

Jordan Schuler is the new UW-Madison Nutrient and Pest Management Regional Outreach Specialist covering Southeastern Wisconsin. Her program focus is to work with farmers, researchers, and agricultural professionals to provide research-based nutrient and pest management education and outreach on practices that improve water quality, farm profitability, and resilient landscapes. As an outreach specialist, Jordan will be providing NPM education on a regional level, but she will also have a precision agriculture focus for statewide programming and outreach. Before NPM, Jordan was a Regional Crops Educator with the UW-Madison Division of Extension where she focused on weed pest management. Jordan received a Master of Science in Horticulture from UW-Madison in 2022 and a Bachelor of Science in Soil and Land Management from UW- Stevens Point in 2019. Jordan was born and raised in Southeastern Wisconsin and is excited for the opportunity to work in the region she calls home. Contact Jordan at Jordan.schuler@wisc.edu or 414-339-0373.

Michael Geissinger – NPM NW Regional Specialist

Michael Geissinger has joined the Nutrient & Pest Management Program as a Regional Outreach Specialist for Northwest Wisconsin. Before starting with NPM, he worked to support farms and agronomy consultants through research-based education as a Regional Crops Educator for UW-Madison’s Division of Extension for four counties in Northwest Wisconsin. Michael completed his Bachelor of Science in Agronomy from Iowa State University in 2019. Much of his previous programming has focused on soil conservation and grazing, and he will continue building on the programming efforts and will have a statewide grazing expertise. Michael is excited to continue working in Northwest Wisconsin and loves calling the area that’s host to so many amazing farms and people, beautiful lakes, and pristine natural resources his home. When Michael’s not working with farms, Michael enjoys spending time outdoors, especially biking, hunting/fishing, and hiking. Contact Michael at Michael.gessinger@wisc.edu or 608-640-0650.