UW Agronomy 2022 Report on Corn Research

Annual “Gold Book” Report on Cultural Practices and Management Systems for Corn in Wisconsin is now available

The Wisconsin Corn Agronomy program annually plants and harvests 12,000 to 13,000 plots at 14 locations in Wisconsin. Of these plots, about 3000 are harvested for forage with the remaining harvested for grain. Corn forage and/or grain yield, quality and other agronomic traits are measured on all plots.

Roughly half of the plots involve the Wisconsin Corn Hybrid Evaluation program, The best way to deliver technology to the farm-gate is through hybrids selected by farmers for various traits (i.e. pest resistance, lodging resistance, quality, etc.). Selecting adapted, high-performing hybrids often means the difference between profit and loss. Results of of this work are published every year in November and can be found here.

The other half of the program involves research on farmer management decisions. The results of this work are published every year in February and can be found here. Specific research objectives of this program focus on management decision-making regarding crop productivity, quality, and production efficiency including hybrid selection, rotation, tillage systems, and replant and yield loss damage assessments. Emphasis is on impacts of cropping practices on grower profitability, the environment, and natural resource conservation.

Below is a list of projects conducted during 2022.

Full report (149 pages)

Map

2022 Weather for Arlington

2022 Weather for Marshfield

Hybrid evaluation

01 Optimum hybrid maturity at various locations

01 Syngenta hybrid evaluation for silage

01 Prairie Hybrids evaluation for silage

Planting systems

02 Plant density

03 Date of planting

Wisconsin Crop Rotation Trials

09 Alfalfa-Corn

09 Corn-Soybean

09 Corn-Soybean-Wheat

09 Alfalfa-Corn-Oat-Soybean-Wheat

Pest control

10 Xyway fungicide

Product evaluation

11 Elicit – Best a (biostimulant-phytosterol)

Soil fertility

12 Envita

Plant variability

16 Sweet corn defoliation

17 Strip-Tillage

19 Agrosystems – Fractional replication

We have done our best to see that the experiment design and data collection to date is complete, timely and free from errors. However, if you detect an error in these results, please call it to our attention. These reports are copyrighted. The information presented in these reports are for the purpose of informing farmers and cooperators in industry of the results of research. The cooperation of other faculty and staff and the support of funding agencies and industry are gratefully acknowledged. The information presented in this report does not constitute recommendation or endorsement.

