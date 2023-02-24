Nutrient Management Update Webinar, March 6

Join us for the 2023 Nutrient Management Update Webinar to hear from DATCP, NRCS and NPM staff on all things nutrient management. DATCP staff will be sharing reported 2022 nutrient management numbers, NRCS staff will be sharing nutrient management related updates within NRCS, and NPM will be discussing targeted educational initiatives to address the stagnating cropland acres covered by nutrient management plans. Lastly, we will be sharing tips and tricks when writing nutrient management plans in the SnapPlus software.

Monday, March 6th, 10 am-12 pm

PRESENTATIONS

Cody Calkins, DATCP Nutrient Management Policy Specialist

DATCP Nutrient Management Update

DATCP Nutrient Management Update Michael Stanek, NRCS State Agronomist

NRCS Nutrient Management Update

NRCS Nutrient Management Update Jamie Patton, Northeast Regional Outreach Specialist, UW NPM Program

Can We Move Past 35%? Increasing Wisconsin’s Cropland Acres Covered by a Nutrient Management Plan

Can We Move Past 35%? Increasing Wisconsin’s Cropland Acres Covered by a Nutrient Management Plan Andrea Topper, DATCP Training and Outreach Conservation Specialist, Dan Smith and Dan Marzu, UW NPM Program

SnapPlus Tips, Tricks and Features

Registration is required >>> Registration for the Zoom meeting