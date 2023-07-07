Building Knowledge about Wisconsin’s Cover Crops, 2022 reports

2022 Report: Building Knowledge about Wisconsin’s Cover Crops – Farmer Research Project.
Daniel H. Smith, Nutrient and Pest Management Program University of Wisconsin-Madison
In summer of 2022, the Cover Crops Research and Outreach Project (CCROP) launched the third year of a citizen science survey project to gain knowledge about cover crops used on Wisconsin farms. This project resulted in data being collected from fifty-eight farms. This data included cover crop species established, previous crop in rotation, planting method and date, plans for spring management, and much more. Please see the attached reports for more details. If you or someone you know may be interested in participating in the 2023 survey, please sign up here: Link to Signup Form
Attachments: