Integrated Pest and Crop Management
News and Resources for Wisconsin Agriculture from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Updates

Posted on

Amanda Gevens, Professor & Extension Specialist, Plant Pathology Department, University of Wisconsin-Madison

A Newsletter for Commercial Potato and Vegetable Growers Prepared by the University of Wisconsin Madison Vegetable Research and Extension Specialists

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 7

July 6, 2023

  • potato disease modeling updates for early blight and late blight
  • cucurbit downy mildew updates
  • striped cucumber beetle
  • onion thrips
  • Potato Virus Y
  • UW Langlade County Extension Airport Ag Field Day agenda

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 6

  • potato production updates: effects of high heat and low precipitation
  • potato and tomato early blight and late blight disease updates
  • cucurbit downy mildew updates: spores in MI
  • squash vine borer, squash bug, onion thrips
  • Hancock Highlight Series: spotlighting agricultural research at the UW Hancock ARS with Natasha Paris

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 5

  • potato and tomato early blight and late blight disease updates
  • cucurbit downy mildew updates
  • potato leafhopper, true armyworms, Colorado potato beetle, flea beetles, and cole crop pests

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 4

  • potato production updates (ramifications of hot and dry!)
  • potato disease model updates for early blight and late blight (updated locations)
  • onion Botrytis
  • Colorado potato beetle, Potato leafhopper, Seedcorn maggot updates

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 3

  • potato disease models and early blight management information
  • natural control of insects
  • two-spotted spider mites and mint bud mites
  • onion thrips
  • aphids
  • Colorado potato beetle updates and management options

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 2

  • potato production progress updates
  • asparagus beetles, Colorado potato beetles, and seedcorn maggot updates
  • potato and vegetable disease model updates (P-Days and DSVs for early blight/late blight)
  • WI DATCP special pesticide registration table from 4/20/2023 (many relevant to specialty crops)

Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Update blog site where you’ll find updates throughout the year.

