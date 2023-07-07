Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Updates

Amanda Gevens, Professor & Extension Specialist, Plant Pathology Department, University of Wisconsin-Madison
A Newsletter for Commercial Potato and Vegetable Growers Prepared by the University of Wisconsin Madison Vegetable Research and Extension Specialists
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 7
July 6, 2023
- potato disease modeling updates for early blight and late blight
- cucurbit downy mildew updates
- striped cucumber beetle
- onion thrips
- Potato Virus Y
- UW Langlade County Extension Airport Ag Field Day agenda
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 6
- potato production updates: effects of high heat and low precipitation
- potato and tomato early blight and late blight disease updates
- cucurbit downy mildew updates: spores in MI
- squash vine borer, squash bug, onion thrips
- Hancock Highlight Series: spotlighting agricultural research at the UW Hancock ARS with Natasha Paris
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 5
- potato and tomato early blight and late blight disease updates
- cucurbit downy mildew updates
- potato leafhopper, true armyworms, Colorado potato beetle, flea beetles, and cole crop pests
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 4
- potato production updates (ramifications of hot and dry!)
- potato disease model updates for early blight and late blight (updated locations)
- onion Botrytis
- Colorado potato beetle, Potato leafhopper, Seedcorn maggot updates
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 3
- potato disease models and early blight management information
- natural control of insects
- two-spotted spider mites and mint bud mites
- onion thrips
- aphids
- Colorado potato beetle updates and management options
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 2
- potato production progress updates
- asparagus beetles, Colorado potato beetles, and seedcorn maggot updates
- potato and vegetable disease model updates (P-Days and DSVs for early blight/late blight)
- WI DATCP special pesticide registration table from 4/20/2023 (many relevant to specialty crops)