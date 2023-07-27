Grain Crop Rotations Field Day, Aug 14, Lancaster ARS

Monday, August 14, 8:30 am to 12:15 pm., Lancaster Agricultural Research Station, located at 7396 State Road 35 and 81, Lancaster, WI 53813.

Register by August 9th. Registration can be completed here >>> Go to registration form.

This field day will be focused on making management decisions for achieving optimum crop yield, water quality, nitrogen, and weed management. Topics covered will address the latest advancements in crop management, focusing on techniques that optimize yield, enhance water quality, and improve nitrogen and weed management. Certified Crop Advisor CEUs have been applied for.

Following the field day, lunch will be provided for farmers and collaborators involved in the Wisconsin DATCP producer-led grant groups. Additionally, there will be a short afternoon Southwestern Wisconsin Producer-led network meeting, enabling participants to network and exchange valuable insights.

2023 Crop Rotation Field Day Flyer

The event is organized in collaboration with the Nutrient and Pest Management Program, WiscWeeds Lab, Agriculture Water Quality Program, Lancaster Agricultural Research Station, University of Wisconsin-Madison College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and Division of Extension and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.