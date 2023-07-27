Agronomy-Soils Field Day, Aug 30, Arlington ARS

Integrating New Ag technologies
Wednesday August 30, 2023
UW-Arlington Agricultural Research Station
8:00 Check-in
8:30 Load for field tours
New Technologies in Field Crops: What the ROI?
- Joe Lauer – “Short Corn: The Future of Corn Production?” 10 minutes total
- UW BeanTeam: Time to Sharpen that Pencil! 10 minutes total
- Shelby Ellison: Midwestern Hemp Research Collaborative – Grain and Fiber Trial Updates: 10 minutes total
- Q&A 10 min total
Integrating New Technologies for Pest Management
- Emily Bick – insect detection and other smart traps 10 min total
- Rodrigo Werle – update on smart sprayers (green-on-green applications) and weed detection maps with drones (Zhang’s efforts) 10 min total
- Damon Smith & Brian Luck – fungicide applications with drones 10 min total
- Q&A 10 min total
Alfalfa interseeded into corn silage: Ready for farm trials
- John Grabber: alfalfa interseeded into corn system (overview of the system, motivation) (10 min)
- Mark Renz and Marta Kohmann: efforts in weed management and manure application in demonstration plots (20 min)
- Q&A 10 min total
12:00 Lunch!
Certified Crop Advisors, 4.0 CEU credits requested.