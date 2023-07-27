Integrated Pest and Crop Management
News and Resources for Wisconsin Agriculture from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Agronomy-Soils Field Day, Aug 30, Arlington ARS

Integrating New Ag technologies

Agronomy/Soils Field Day flyer, click here.

Wednesday August 30, 2023
UW-Arlington Agricultural Research Station

Please register by August 17: CLICK HERE
or call 608-262-0485

8:00 Check-in, Pre-registration is free and appreciated.
8:30 Load for field tours

New Technologies in Field Crops: What the ROI?

  •  Joe Lauer – “Short Corn: The Future of Corn Production?” 10 minutes total
  • UW BeanTeam: Time to Sharpen that Pencil! 10 minutes total
  • Shelby Ellison: Midwestern Hemp Research Collaborative – Grain and Fiber Trial Updates: 10 minutes total
  • Q&A 10 min total

Integrating New Technologies for Pest Management

  • Emily Bick – insect detection and other smart traps 10 min total
  • Rodrigo Werle – update on smart sprayers (green-on-green applications) and weed detection maps with drones (Zhang’s efforts) 10 min total
  • Damon Smith & Brian Luck – fungicide applications with drones 10 min total
  • Q&A 10 min total

Alfalfa interseeded into corn silage: Ready for farm trials

  • John Grabber: alfalfa interseeded into corn system (overview of the system, motivation) (10 min)
  • Mark Renz and Marta Kohmann: efforts in weed management and manure application in demonstration plots (20 min)
  • Q&A 10 min total

12:00 Lunch! Lunch available for $10 sponsored by WAPAC

Certified Crop Advisors, 4.0 CEU credits requested.

