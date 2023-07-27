Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Updates

Amanda Gevens, Professor & Extension Specialist, Plant Pathology Department, University of Wisconsin-Madison

A Newsletter for Commercial Potato and Vegetable Growers Prepared by the University of Wisconsin Madison Vegetable Research and Extension Specialists

July 24, 2023

potato and tomato early blight and late blight disease updates

cucurbit downy mildew updates

two-spotted spider mites

European corn borers

caterpillar pests in cole crops

Potato and tomato early blight and late blight disease updates Cucurbit downy mildew and powdery mildew updates Potato Virus Y updates and management, Two-spotted spider mites, Caterpillar pests It has been great seeing so many growers and allied industry partners at our summer field days! As a reminder, we have our WI Potato Coalition & WI Seed Potato Certification Program Field Day this Thursday, July 20 in Rhinelander at the Starks Farm! Click here for the flyer with more information.



