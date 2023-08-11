Chris Clark, new nutrient and soil management education specialist

Chris Clark is the new UW-Madison Extension Crops & Soils Outreach Specialist with 50% appointment with the Nutrient and Pest Management program (NPM) and 50% appointment with Extension covering Northeastern Wisconsin. Her program of work focus is with farmers, researchers, and ag industry professionals to provide research based nutrient and soil management education and outreach on practices that improve crop quality, farm profitability, environmental quality, and resilient landscapes.

As an outreach specialist, Chris will be providing NPM education on a regional level, but she will also have a soil and soil health focus for statewide programming and outreach. Before her current role, Chris worked 12 years at a commercial agriculture testing lab, as well as a middle and high school agriculture educator and FFA Advisor for 9 years. She has her WI CCA and currently serves on the WI CCA board. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education from UW-River Falls. Contact Chris at clark3@wisc.edu or 715-850-2888.