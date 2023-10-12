Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Updates

Amanda Gevens, Professor & Extension Specialist, Plant Pathology Department, University of Wisconsin-Madison
A Newsletter for Commercial Potato and Vegetable Growers Prepared by the University of Wisconsin Madison Vegetable Research and Extension Specialists
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 19
Oct 2, 2023
- Click here for our last 2023 UW Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Updates Newsletter #19. We will periodically issue a newsletter with updates, resources, and winter education conference information, but this will serve as our last newsletter for this production season of 2023.
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 18
- potato production and harvest updates
- early blight and late blight modelling updates
- cucurbit downy mildew updates
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 17
- early blight and late blight disease modeling updates
- cucurbit downy mildew
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 16
- potato and tomato early blight and late blight disease updates
- cucurbit downy mildew updates
- colonizing aphids
- potato harvest and storage updates
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 15
- potato and tomato early blight and late blight disease updates
- cucurbit downy mildew updates
- new vegetable disease fact sheets
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 14
- potato crop production updates
- snap bean production updates
- potato and tomato early blight and late blight disease updates
- cucurbit downy mildew updates
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 13
- Potato and tomato early blight and late blight disease updates
- Cucurbit downy mildew updates
- Phytophthora nicotianae blight in potato
- Colorado Potato Beetle updates and management options
Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Update blog site where you’ll find updates throughout the year.