Integrated Pest and Crop Management
Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Updates

Amanda Gevens, Professor & Extension Specialist, Plant Pathology Department, University of Wisconsin-Madison

A Newsletter for Commercial Potato and Vegetable Growers Prepared by the University of Wisconsin Madison Vegetable Research and Extension Specialists

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 19

Oct 2, 2023

  • Click here for our last 2023 UW Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Updates Newsletter #19. We will periodically issue a newsletter with updates, resources, and winter education conference information, but this will serve as our last newsletter for this production season of 2023.

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 18

  • potato production and harvest updates
  • early blight and late blight modelling updates
  • cucurbit downy mildew updates

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 17

  • early blight and late blight disease modeling updates
  • cucurbit downy mildew

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 16

  • potato and tomato early blight and late blight disease updates
  • cucurbit downy mildew updates
  • colonizing aphids
  • potato harvest and storage updates

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 15

  • potato and tomato early blight and late blight disease updates
  • cucurbit downy mildew updates
  • new vegetable disease fact sheets

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 14

  • potato crop production updates
  • snap bean production updates
  • potato and tomato early blight and late blight disease updates
  • cucurbit downy mildew updates

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 13

  • Potato and tomato early blight and late blight disease updates
  • Cucurbit downy mildew updates
  • Phytophthora nicotianae blight in potato
  • Colorado Potato Beetle updates and management options

Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Update blog site where you’ll find updates throughout the year.

