Wisconsin Water and Soil Health Conference, December 7-8

Mark your calendars for the new Wisconsin Water and Soil Health Conference WWASH set to be held December 7-8

MADISON, WI – Farmers and other agriculture professionals from around the state of Wisconsin are invited to attend the new, Wisconsin Water and Soil Health Conference, WWASH, set to be held on December 7-8 at the Kalahari Conference Center in Wisconsin Dells. The WWASH conference is building upon the legacies of two pivotal events, the Wisconsin Cover Crop Conference and the Discovery Farms Conference.

This all-encompassing conference will cover all things water quality, cover crops, and soil health with access to two full days of learning opportunities from three distinguished keynotes and real-world examples from farmer panels and roundtable discussions.

The three featured keynotes will include:

Dr. Rodrigo Werle (UW-Madison) will highlight cover crop strategies for weed control in Wisconsin

Dr. Merrin Macrae (University of Waterloo) will discuss ways to prioritize and select practices and management schemes that achieve positive water quality outcomes

Mitchell Hora (Continuum Ag and Iowa Farmer) will highlight his farm experience in Iowa using cover crops on the offensive

Attendees will experience thought-provoking discussions and walk away with a better understanding of the intersections of agronomy, water, and soil health.

The 2023 conference is hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension branded programs Agriculture Water Quality, Discovery Farms, and Nutrient and Pest Management Program.

A full agenda preview and sponsorship opportunities can be found at go.wisc.edu/WWASH .

Registration is set to open in September. Questions about the event or sponsorship should be directed to Chelsea Zegler (zegler@wisc.ed) or Dan Smith (dhsmith@wisc.edu) .