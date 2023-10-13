New Bumper Crops Videos

Using Spring Oats as a Late Season Cover Crop or for Forage.

Damon and Kevin discuss options for a late season planting of oats after winter wheat. Excerpt: This field had wheat harvested, winter wheat in late July. And then after we got the straw off, we came in and no till planted a cover crop of spring oats. About 60 lbs per acre, that’s kind of a cover crop rate. If we wanted to have this as a forage harvested crop, we’d be a little higher, at 80 to 100 pounds. If we had intended this to be a forage crop we’d want to have at least 40 to 60 pounds of nitrogen available, along with about 20 pounds of phosphorus and 90 pounds of potash, to really try to shoot for that two to three ton of dry matter yield that would be optimum for economic return there.

Bumper Crops: Cover Crops After Corn Silage Harvest

Shawn Conley and Matt Ruark are in a corn field right after silage harvest. Except: So Matt what’s the best cover crop to establish this time of season? Well you have two options – ones that winter kill and ones that don’t. So spring barley or oats are great ones if you’re starting out with cover crops, and with the winter kill you don’t have to go out and spray them in the spring. But if you’re looking for continued erosion control into the spring then winter rye is the way to go.

Bumper Crops: Soybean Row Spacing for Pest Management

In this Bumper Crops video, Drs. Damon Smith and Rodrigo Werle discuss the impact of soybean row spacing on white mold and waterhemp management in Wisconsin.

