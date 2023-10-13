Badger Crops and Soils Update Meeting, Nov 27,28,29 and 30

The annual UW Badger Crops & Soils Update meetings will be offered in 4 one-day in person sessions along with 1 virtual session this year.

11/27: Barneveld, Deer Valley Lodge

11/28: Fond du Lac, UW–Oshkosh, Fond du Lac Campus. This session will be broadcast via Zoom as an online option.

11/29: Stevens Point, Holiday Inn

11/30: Eau Claire, Best Western Plus Conference Center

Access the latest agronomic, pest, and nutrient management research from the University of Wisconsin and learn how it can be applied to Wisconsin’s farmland. The in-person registration fee of $150 includes lunch. The virtual registration fee is $125. Five (5.0) CEUs are approved for the following areas: 2.0 crop management, 1.0 pest management, 1.0 soil & water and 1.0 nutrient management.

Registration deadlines:

In-person sessions: November 17 th

Virtual session: November 27th

Visit the program webpage for more information and to register