Upcoming Fruit and Vegetable meetings in Wisconsin

We look forward to seeing many of you over the coming months.

Growing Wisconsin Conference, (Formerly known as the Wisconsin Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Conference), Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, Wisconsin Dells, WI – January 21-23, 2024

https://www.freshfruitvegetable.org/

University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension and Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Grower Association Grower Education Conference, Holiday Inn Hotel and Convention Center, Stevens Point, WI – February 6-8, 2024

Meeting and proceedings website: https://wpvga.conferencespot.org/event-data

UW Madison Division of Extension Processing Vegetable Crops Meeting, Green Lake County Extension Training Room, 571 Cty Road A, Green Lake, WI – February 29, 2024 (9AM to noon)

https://extension.wisc.edu/events/?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D171099880

UW Madison Division of Extension Processing Vegetable Crops Meeting, UW Hancock Agricultural Research Station, Hancock, WI – March 6, 2024

https://extension.wisc.edu/events/?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D171100042

Amanda Gevens

Professor & Extension Specialist, Plant Pathology Department, University of Wisconsin-Madison