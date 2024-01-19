Integrated Pest and Crop Management
News and Resources for Wisconsin Agriculture from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Upcoming Fruit and Vegetable meetings in Wisconsin

Posted on

We look forward to seeing many of you over the coming months.

Growing Wisconsin Conference, (Formerly known as the Wisconsin Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Conference), Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, Wisconsin Dells, WI – January 21-23, 2024
https://www.freshfruitvegetable.org/

University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension and Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Grower Association Grower Education Conference, Holiday Inn Hotel and Convention Center, Stevens Point, WI – February 6-8, 2024

2024 Grower Education Conference & Industry Show

Meeting and proceedings website: https://wpvga.conferencespot.org/event-data

UW Madison Division of Extension Processing Vegetable Crops Meeting, Green Lake County Extension Training Room, 571 Cty Road A, Green Lake, WI – February 29, 2024 (9AM to noon)
https://extension.wisc.edu/events/?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D171099880

UW Madison Division of Extension Processing Vegetable Crops Meeting, UW Hancock Agricultural Research Station, Hancock, WI – March 6, 2024
https://extension.wisc.edu/events/?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D171100042

————————————————————–
Amanda Gevens
Professor & Extension Specialist, Plant Pathology Department, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Login Request Help Help Docs