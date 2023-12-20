Video: Bumper Crops- Winter Grazing, Bale Grazing Method

Dale Goss, Grass Fed Beef Farm, LLC, tells Michael Geissinger about his experience beginning bale grazing during winter. Excerpt: “We started bale grazing after talking to Michael last year. So we put out over 300 bales on an area of our pasture, and what we found and why we’re doing it again this year, is that it improved our fertility of our soil. And really important this year with a drought, it improved the drought resistance of the grasses that were there. So that’s why we we did it.”

