OGRAIN 2024 Organic Grain Conference Feb 2-3

The OGRAIN 2024 Organic Grain Conference might be what you are looking for! Come join us in Madison, WI on Feb 2-3. The conference will be held at Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Dr, Madison, WI 53703.

Expect programming for large and small organic grain farms, covering a wide diversity of organic grains and topics spanning from production to marketing! Keynote speakers: Wendy Johnson, Friday, and Klass Martens, Saturday.

The Annual OGRAIN Conference is an opportunity to learn from local organic grain growers, hear about the latest research, and connect with other organic, transitioning-to-organic, or inquisitive-about-organic grain growers and end-users.

As with last year, we are partnering with the Artisan Grain Collaborative to have specific sessions dedicated to food grade grain processing, handling, and cultivating. We are also excited to partner with Albert Lea Seed in planning this year’s conference!

Register for the conference here.

Additional details To come. Join the OGRAIN listerv by emailing ograin+subscribe@g-groups.wisc.edu

Erin Silva, Professor, Organic and Sustainable Cropping Systems Director, Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems Clif Bar Endowed Chair in Organic Agriculture and Outreach, University of Wisconsin-Madison