USDA, NRCS, UW, and Extension Launch Climate Outlook Updates

Each week of the growing season and periodically during winter, the Midwest Climate Hub team will be compiling a set of relevant maps and weather information. The goal is to provide not only the weather maps and tools that are relevant to agriculture, but also provide some context and commentary from the contributors about what various factors mean for agriculture and things to consider throughout the season.

The Ag Climate Weekly Outlook will be uploaded to the UW-Madison Extension Crops and Soils website on Wednesdays. Past reports will also be archived there so readers can look back for reference and comparison.

We encourage you to bookmark this page: https://cropsandsoils.extension.wisc.edu/wisconsin-climate-outlook/ so you can access the latest report quickly and easily.

>>> This article originally posted here <<<