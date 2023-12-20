2024 Virtual Nutrient Management Training for Farmers

The Nutrient and Pest Management Program (University of Wisconsin-Madison) & the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) are offering a virtual training for farmers interested in writing their own nutrient management plans. This training provides both the basics of nutrient management and an introduction to SnapPlus.
The same training will be offered on 3 dates:
- January 3 (Wednesday)
- February 7 (Wednesday)
- March 6 (Wednesday)
Please register online at least three days in advance of the training date you plan to attend: https://go.wisc.edu/k0ewus
Questions? Dan Smith dhsmith@wisc.edu 608-219-5170
MORNING AGENDA
10:00-10:15 Why nutrient management?
10:15-10:30 Soil sampling
10:30-10:45 Soil test interpretation
10:45-11:00 Soil pH and liming
11:00-11:15 15 minute break
11:15-11:35 Manure and legume crediting
11:35-11:55 Nitrogen management
11:55-12:40 Lunch break
AFTERNOON AGENDA
12:40-1:10 Phosphorus management
1:10-1:25 Soil test P & water quality implications
1:25-1:40 Potassium management
1:40-2:00 Manure application precautions
2:00-2:10 10 minute break
2:10-2:25 Soil conservation (T, PI, SCI)
2:25-3:00 SnapPlus introduction