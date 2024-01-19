Integrated Pest and Crop Management
2024 CCA Board Election

The Wisconsin Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) Board is now accepting nominations for up to four positions on the WI CCA Board. The nominee must be a CCA in good standing and submit a short biography (up to ½ page) by Friday March 8, 2024. Please consider nominating yourself or another qualified CCA with their approval. The board meets 3-4 times/year and each term lasts three years. There is a two term limit.

Anticipated election timeline:
Nomination deadline: March 8, 2024
Electronic Ballot emailed: Approximately March 15, 2024
Voting Deadline: April 1, 2024
Notification of results: mid-late April, 2024

Biographies should be submitted by the March 8, 2024 deadline to Daniel Smith, dhsmith@wisc.edu. Please email or call Daniel (608-219-5170) if you have questions.

