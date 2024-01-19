2024 CCA Board Election

The Wisconsin Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) Board is now accepting nominations for up to four positions on the WI CCA Board. The nominee must be a CCA in good standing and submit a short biography (up to ½ page) by Friday March 8, 2024. Please consider nominating yourself or another qualified CCA with their approval. The board meets 3-4 times/year and each term lasts three years. There is a two term limit.

Anticipated election timeline:

Nomination deadline: March 8, 2024

Electronic Ballot emailed: Approximately March 15, 2024

Voting Deadline: April 1, 2024

Notification of results: mid-late April, 2024

Biographies should be submitted by the March 8, 2024 deadline to Daniel Smith, dhsmith@wisc.edu. Please email or call Daniel (608-219-5170) if you have questions.