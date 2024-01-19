Green Co. Nitrogen Winter Workshop

This event will provide farmers and landowners opportunities to share and learn more about managing nitrogen on their fields, properties, and landscapes. In addition, attendees will learn about the environmental impacts of nitrogen and how to test their well for nitrates.
March 14, 2024 10am-3pm, Albany Lions Club 402 Cincinnati St. Albany, WI
Lunch will be provided. Registration Required:
https://forms.gle/meDBKfrjSgxKkYXp8
Agenda
Morning Focused on Agriculture Nitrogen Management for Farmers
- Welcome & Introductions
- Economics of Nutrient Management Planning and Innovative Nitrogen Management- Daniel H Smith
- Nitrogen Management and Agriculture Water Quality- Chelsea Zegler
- Break
- Farmer Panel on Nitrogen Management- Tonya Gratz
Afternoon Focused on Nitrogen Management Considerations for Landowners
- Nitrates and WI Ground Water- Kevin Masarik
- USDA-NRCS Land Management Cost-Share Opportunites- NRCS Soil Health for Land Owners- Josh Kamps
- Landscape Nitrogen Management- Daniel H. Smith
- Break
- Testing Wells for Nitrates- Green County Health Department
- Adjourn