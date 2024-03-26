2023 Wisconsin Field Crops Disease Management Summary

Brian Mueller, Researcher II, UW-Madison, Plant Pathology, Damon Smith, Professor and Extension Specialist, UW-Madison, Plant Pathology
2023 Wisconsin Field Crops Pathology Fungicide Test and Disease Management Summary
Each year the Wisconsin Field Crops Pathology Program conducts a wide array of fungicide and disease management tests on alfalfa, corn, soybeans, and wheat. These tests help inform researchers, practitioners, and farmers about the efficacy of certain fungicide products on specific diseases and how to pair them with other disease management strategies. We hope you find this report useful in making decisions for the 2024 field season.
The 2023 Wisconsin Field Crops Fungicide Test and Disease Management Summary is available by clicking here.
The original article about this report can be found on Badger Crop Doc’ blog here.