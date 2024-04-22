Nominate CCA of the Year 2024

The Wisconsin CCA Board is currently accepting nominations for the 2024 Wisconsin Certified Crop Adviser of the Year Award until August 16th, 2024. This award is designed to showcase a CCA that is a leader in their field and has contributed substantially to production agriculture.

To be considered, that person must be a WI CCA in good standing. A nomination form should be completed along with two letters of reference and submitted to Andrea Topper, andrea.topper@wisconsin.gov. The selection committee consists of the current WI CCA Board.