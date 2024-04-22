Planting into Green Cover Crops: Video Series

Daniel H. Smith, Program Manager, University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension

The Nutrient and Pest Management Program in collaboration with many stakeholders is excited to announce the launch of nine videos on the basics of planting corn and soybean into a green living cover crop. These videos detail the basics of rye establishment the previous fall, planter set-up, weed control, water quality and soil health considerations, and a field scouting trip to see how these practices come together in the field. Thank you to everyone whom helped develop and implement this project, allowed us to visit your farm, and took time to chat with us.

Check the University of Wisconsin Integrated Pest and Crop Management Planting Soybeans and Corn Into Green Cover Crops series of short interviews:

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLMF9p1QYShgy2VgLMcEnj36gfoUmwzc34