Spraying 2,4-D on Soybean in 2024?

Daniel H. Smith, Outreach Program Manager, UW-Madison Division of Extension, Rodrigo Werle, Weed Scientist and Extension Specialist, UW-Madison

Are you planning to spray 2,4-D for postemergence broadleaf weed control in Enlist E3 soybean? The 2,4-D choline formulation present in Enlist One and Enlist Duo herbicides is the only labeled formulation for such application (2,4-D ester and amine formulation can NOT be used POST-emergence in Enlist E3 soybean). While this may sound obvious to many, there have been numerous reports of producers, agronomists, and even Certified Crop Advisors considering using the ester or amine formulations in POST-emergence applications. Remember, the label is the law.

Regarding burndown applications, if using a 2,4-D ester or amine formulation product, the soybean plant back interval (minimum of 7 days when using 0.5 lbs ae/acre) must be respected. If planting Enlist E3 soybean, then Enlist One or Enlist DUO could be applied without the plant back restriction.