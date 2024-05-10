Wisconsin CCA Board Election Results

Thank you to everyone who provided nominations and voted in the recent Wisconsin CCA Board election. On-behalf of the election process I would like to welcome Rob Shields, Matt Brugger, and Chris Bandura to the WI CCA Board. They are eligible to serve two, three- year terms on the board. If you did not get elected, thank you for your nomination and please apply again next election cycle in early 2025. All WI CCA’s in good standing status are eligible for nomination and can vote in future elections.

Daniel H. Smith

Outreach Program Manager Crops and Soils Program

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension