Wisconsin Winter Wheat Disease Update – May 28

Damon Smith, Extension Field Crops Pathologist, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Winter wheat in Southern and South-central Wisconsin is quickly approaching anthesis. By early next week the window of opportunity to apply fungicide for Fusarium head blight (FHB; scab) will be here. Currently the risk for FHB is variable and ranges from low to high depending on where you are in the state. Given the recent rain events and rising temperatures, I think the risk is there for FHB next week. This situation should be monitored closely and a timely fungicide application decision should be made.

Click here to read the full article, whit maps and links.