Rock Co Farm Giant Ragweed Management Plot Tour June 16

The WiscWeeds Program, the UW-Madison Division of Extension, and the Rock County Board would like to invite you to attend the 2022 Rock Co Farm Giant Ragweed Management Plot Tour on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Registration will start at 9:40AM and the plot tour at 10:00AM. Please see attached flyer for complete information.

Rock County Farm address: 200 US-14, Janesville, WI (N entrance to Rock Co Jail)

Corn and soybean research plots showcasing comparison of PRE- and POST-emergence herbicide programs and cereal rye cover crop will be on display. We will also have the opportunity to tour the production field and visit with Scott Fleming about his experience planting corn and soybean green into cereal rye cover crop.

New this year:

Grilled brat lunch provided following the tour

People mover (trolley)

Park and meet on the north side of highway 14 (please see flyer attached).

Questions? Please contact Nick Arneson via email: njarneson@wisc.edu or phone: 402-676-1618.