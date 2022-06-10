Integrated Pest and Crop Management
Wisconsin Fruit News, 6-10-22

Wisconsin Fruit News website >>> https://fruit.wisc.edu/

Recent News:

UW-Madison/Extension Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic (PDDC) Update June 10, 2022

6/10/2022

 

In 2022, the PDDC continues to provide diagnoses through examination of digital photographs, as well as physical samples.  Click here for the PDDC’s current submission […]

 

Wisconsin Fungicide Update 2022

6/8/2022

 

This article provides some recent updates on fungicides currently registered for fungal disease control in cranberry. Specific usage instructions such as rates, timing, and precautions […]

 

Update from the Wisconsin Cranberry Research Station

6/7/2022

 

Well it’s been a cold last couple of weeks with not a lot of plant movement. What a difference from last year when I was […]

 

Genetic Fingerprinting at the Wisconsin Cranberry Research Station: Part 2

6/7/2022

 

After the cultivars present in each bed at the newly-dedicated Wisconsin Cranberry Research Station were fingerprinted and named (see CCMJ 35.2), Dr. Zalapa’s lab was […]

 

Grower Update: Vilas 51

6/7/2022

 

Welp, she’s been a chilly start to the growing season! Between running long nights of frost, rain days and the gosh darn hurricane force winds […]

 

Vegetative Side Shoots 

6/6/2022

 

Following spring hailstorms, many growers throughout Wisconsin are observing vegetative side-shoots on uprights. In many cases the uprights that exhibit later shoots also have an […]

 

Leafhoppers Are Starting To Show Up

6/6/2022

 

In the last couple of weeks, we have detected, at several marshes, the presence of very small leafhopper nymphs that are most likely blunt nosed […]

 

Grower Update: Flying Dollar Cranberry

6/6/2022

 

Well we have had our first couple of applications with the boom already. It’s hard to find some dry weather between all these rain days […]

 

Neopestalotiopsis, an Emerging Concern in Strawberry Production

6/2/2022

 

This article was initially run in the Wisconsin Fruit Newsletter in April 2021. After a particularly hot, humid, and rainy month of May in Wisconsin, […]

 

Notes From the Field: A Grower’s Perspective – Steve Louis Chat #4

6/2/2022

 

Hello Wisconsin Fruit News subscribers, and welcome back to Notes from The Field: A Grower’s Perspective. This week Steve and I had our fourth chat […]

 

UW-Madison/Extension Insect Diagnostic Lab Update June 2, 2022

6/2/2022

 

Caseload at the UW Insect Diagnostic Lab (IDL) has greatly increased over the last two weeks and is now at levels of a typical busy […]

 

PARS Phenology Report June 2, 2022

6/2/2022

 

Marquette and Itasca grapes are both at about 3-5” of growth. Zestar is entering post bloom while McIntosh, Honeycrisp, and Cortland are all just exiting […]

 

Watch for Grape Phylloxera Galls

6/2/2022

 

The first galls caused by grape phylloxera (GP; Figure 1) were observed this week at the WMARS and it is recommended to start scouting for […]

 

Watch for Thrips on Berry Plants

6/2/2022

 

Eastern flower thrips (ETF; Fig 1) have been reported at one of our strawberry research sites in Dane county. As mentioned in our last issue […]

Editors: Josie Russo, Amaya Atucha, Christelle Guédot, and Leslie Holland 

