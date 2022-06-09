Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Updates

Integrated Pest and Crop Management
Amanda Gevens, Professor & Extension Specialist, Plant Pathology Department, University of Wisconsin-Madison

A Newsletter for Commercial Potato and Vegetable Growers Prepared by the University of Wisconsin Madison Vegetable Research and Extension Specialists

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 6

June 6, 2022

  • In this issue we address potato and vegetable disease forecasting and Colorado Potato Beetle information and management.

 

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 5

May 31, 2022

  • Potato research updates
  • Colorado Potato Beetle and Potato Leafhopper updates
  • Potato Virus Y Potato Demonstration Trial and Workshop – July 8 Antigo Airport
  • Potato and vegetable disease forecasting
  • Onion Botrytis – new disease tool

 

 

 

