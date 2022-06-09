Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Updates

Amanda Gevens, Professor & Extension Specialist, Plant Pathology Department, University of Wisconsin-Madison
A Newsletter for Commercial Potato and Vegetable Growers Prepared by the University of Wisconsin Madison Vegetable Research and Extension Specialists
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 6
June 6, 2022
- In this issue we address potato and vegetable disease forecasting and Colorado Potato Beetle information and management.
May 31, 2022
- Potato research updates
- Colorado Potato Beetle and Potato Leafhopper updates
- Potato Virus Y Potato Demonstration Trial and Workshop – July 8 Antigo Airport
- Potato and vegetable disease forecasting
- Onion Botrytis – new disease tool