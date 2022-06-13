UW Small Grains Field Day July 6

University of Wisconsin-Madison Small Grains Field Day
Wednesday, July 6, 10:00 am – Noon
Arlington Agriculture Research Station
N695 Hopkins Road Arlington, WI
- Meet at 9:45 am, Public Events Building
Registration required: https://forms.gle/Jid27zocEs3LsJh49
Small grain resiliency trial plot tour: What can we effectively grow?
Haleigh Ortmeier-Clarke, Graduate Research Assistant, Department of Agronomy
Disease management in Wisconsin: What works and what doesn’t!
Damon Smith, Professor & Extension Specialist, Department of Plant Pathology
UW winter wheat variety trials: Tour and management update
Shawn Conley, Soybean & Small Grains Extension Specialist, Department of Agronomy
CCA CEUs available, 1 PM and 1 CM
View of download the Small Grain Field Day flyer (PDF)