UW Small Grains Field Day July 6

University of Wisconsin-Madison Small Grains Field Day

Wednesday, July 6, 10:00 am – Noon

Arlington Agriculture Research Station

N695 Hopkins Road Arlington, WI

  • Meet at 9:45 am, Public Events Building

Registration required: https://forms.gle/Jid27zocEs3LsJh49

Small grain resiliency trial plot tour: What can we effectively grow?

Haleigh Ortmeier-Clarke, Graduate Research Assistant, Department of Agronomy

Disease management in Wisconsin: What works and what doesn’t!

Damon Smith, Professor & Extension Specialist, Department of Plant Pathology

UW winter wheat variety trials: Tour and management update

Shawn Conley, Soybean & Small Grains Extension Specialist, Department of Agronomy

CCA CEUs available, 1 PM and 1 CM

View of download the Small Grain Field Day flyer (PDF)

